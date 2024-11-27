Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perrigo, Baxter International and National Bank Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), and National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.276 on 12/17/24, Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/2/25, and National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of PRGO's recent stock price of $28.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Perrigo Company plc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when PRGO shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for BAX to open 0.52% lower in price and for NBHC to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGO, BAX, and NBHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Perrigo Company plc, 2.07% for Baxter International Inc, and 2.38% for National Bank Holdings Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Perrigo Company plc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Baxter International Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and National Bank Holdings Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

