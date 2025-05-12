Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, WisdomTree and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/25, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP), WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 5/30/25, WisdomTree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 5/28/25, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 5/28/25. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $17.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 5/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for WT to open 0.32% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWP, WT, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP):



WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A, 1.27% for WisdomTree Inc, and 4.87% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Monday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are currently up about 1.3%, WisdomTree Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

