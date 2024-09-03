News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, PVH and Autoliv

September 03, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/24, Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/16/24, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/25/24, and Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/23/24. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $19.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 9/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.04% lower in price and for ALV to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWP, PVH, and ALV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP):

PWP+Dividend+History+Chart

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):

PVH+Dividend+History+Chart

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):

ALV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Perella Weinberg Partners, 0.15% for PVH Corp, and 2.65% for Autoliv Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners shares are currently down about 1.1%, PVH Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Autoliv Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

