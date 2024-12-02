Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, Pjt Partners and Avnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/24, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP), Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), and Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/18/24, Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/18/24, and Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $25.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 12/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for PJT to open 0.15% lower in price and for AVT to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWP, PJT, and AVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A, 0.60% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, and 2.41% for Avnet Inc.

In Monday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are currently up about 1.1%, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are up about 1.3%, and Avnet Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

