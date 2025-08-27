Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, P10 and RLI

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP), P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/10/25, P10 Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/19/25, and RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $22.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for PX to open 0.30% lower in price and for RLI to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A, 1.20% for P10 Inc Class A, and 0.95% for RLI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are currently up about 4.3%, P10 Inc Class A shares are off about 0.3%, and RLI Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

