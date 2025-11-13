Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, Newmark Group and UMH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP), Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK), and UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/15/25, Newmark Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/2/25, and UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $19.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for NMRK to open 0.17% lower in price and for UMH to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWP, NMRK, and UMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP):



Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A, 0.69% for Newmark Group Inc, and 5.94% for UMH Properties Inc.

In Thursday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are currently up about 0.7%, Newmark Group Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and UMH Properties Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USMD

 CARG Videos

 SCHO market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.