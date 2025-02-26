Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perdoceo Education, Monarch Casino & Resort and Dominion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO), Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/13/25, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/25, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of PRDO's recent stock price of $25.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Perdoceo Education Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when PRDO shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for MCRI to open 0.33% lower in price and for D to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRDO, MCRI, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Perdoceo Education Corp, 1.32% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., and 4.65% for Dominion Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Perdoceo Education Corp shares are currently off about 2.4%, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds

 VV market cap history

 NMG Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.