Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perdoceo Education, Cinemark Holdings and Brookfield Renewable Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO), Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/12/25, Cinemark Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/12/25, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.373 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of PRDO's recent stock price of $27.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Perdoceo Education Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when PRDO shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CNK to open 0.32% lower in price and for BEP to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRDO, CNK, and BEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):



Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK):



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Perdoceo Education Corp, 1.29% for Cinemark Holdings Inc, and 5.28% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Perdoceo Education Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components

 ETFs Holding ARCB

 PSMM Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.