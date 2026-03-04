Ex-Dividend Reminder: PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.4225 on 3/31/26, Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.28 on 4/2/26, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2475 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of PEP's recent stock price of $164.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of PepsiCo Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when PEP shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for KMB to open 1.22% lower in price and for FLO to open 2.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEP, KMB, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for PepsiCo Inc, 4.89% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., and 10.73% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, PepsiCo Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are down about 4.7%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are down about 3% on the day.

