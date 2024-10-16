Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pentair, Acuity Brands and WD-40

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/24, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), and WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/1/24, Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/1/24, and WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $98.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Pentair PLC to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when PNR shares open for trading on 10/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.05% lower in price and for WDFC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNR, AYI, and WDFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Pentair PLC, 0.20% for Acuity Brands Inc, and 1.35% for WD-40 Co.

In Wednesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently down about 0.3%, Acuity Brands Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and WD-40 Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

