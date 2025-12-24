Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, TowneBank and Humana

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/25, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/23/26, TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/7/26, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $12.97, this dividend works out to approximately 3.08%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.08% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for TOWN to open 0.79% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PMT, TOWN, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):

PMT+Dividend+History+Chart

TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):

TOWN+Dividend+History+Chart

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):

HUM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.34% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, 3.16% for TowneBank, and 1.38% for Humana Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently off about 2.7%, TowneBank shares are off about 1.2%, and Humana Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

