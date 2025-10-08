Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Lincoln National and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/25, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/24/25, Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/3/25, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/16/25. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $12.41, this dividend works out to approximately 3.22%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.22% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 10/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for LNC to open 1.12% lower in price and for GNL to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PMT, LNC, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.89% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, 4.49% for Lincoln National Corp., and 9.49% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently off about 0.2%, Lincoln National Corp. shares are down about 0.5%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

