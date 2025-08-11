Ex-Dividend Reminder: PennyMac Financial Services, United Rentals and Scorpio Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/25, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), and Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/22/25, United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.79 on 8/27/25, and Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $98.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when PFSI shares open for trading on 8/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for URI to open 0.21% lower in price and for STNG to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFSI, URI, and STNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, 0.83% for United Rentals Inc, and 3.50% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.

In Monday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, United Rentals Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

