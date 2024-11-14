News & Insights

Markets
PFSI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PennyMac Financial Services, Sprott and Rockwell Automation

November 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/27/24, Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/3/24, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $102.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PFSI shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for SII to open 0.71% lower in price and for ROK to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFSI, SII, and ROK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):

PFSI+Dividend+History+Chart

Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):

SII+Dividend+History+Chart

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):

ROK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, 2.83% for Sprott Inc, and 1.83% for Rockwell Automation, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently down about 2%, Sprott Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stock Buybacks
 LAMR Options Chain
 SYX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Buybacks -> LAMR Options Chain -> SYX Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFSI
SII
ROK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.