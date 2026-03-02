Ex-Dividend Reminder: PayPal Holdings, Lam Research and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PayPal Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/25/26, Lam Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/8/26, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of PYPL's recent stock price of $46.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of PayPal Holdings Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when PYPL shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for LRCX to open 0.11% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PYPL, LRCX, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL):



Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for PayPal Holdings Inc, 0.44% for Lam Research Corp, and 0.57% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..

In Monday trading, PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Lam Research Corp shares are down about 2.2%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

