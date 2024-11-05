Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paychex, Matson and Waste Connections

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/24, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), and Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 11/27/24, Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/5/24, and Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $139.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 11/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for MATX to open 0.22% lower in price and for WCN to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYX, MATX, and WCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Paychex Inc, 0.87% for Matson Inc, and 0.71% for Waste Connections Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Matson Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

