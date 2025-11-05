Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paychex, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Howmet Aerospace

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 11/26/25, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/21/25, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/25/25. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $115.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for JBHT to open 0.25% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYX, JBHT, and HWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for Paychex Inc, 1.02% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., and 0.23% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently trading flat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.7%, and Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

