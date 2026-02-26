Markets
PTEN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patterson-UTI Energy, Teekay Tankers and Delek US Holdings

February 26, 2026 — 10:20 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), and Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/16/26, Teekay Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/13/26, and Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/9/26. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $8.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for TNK to open 0.33% lower in price and for DK to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTEN, TNK, and DK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN):

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK):

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.80% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., 1.34% for Teekay Tankers Ltd, and 3.04% for Delek US Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are up about 1.3%, and Delek US Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

