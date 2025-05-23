Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, Fortune Brands Innovations and Yum! Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/25, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/9/25, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/11/25, and Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $86.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 5/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for FBIN to open 0.49% lower in price and for YUM to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, FBIN, and YUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for Patrick Industries Inc, 1.97% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, and 1.95% for Yum! Brands Inc.

In Friday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Yum! Brands Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

