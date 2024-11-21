Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, Carter's and PHINIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/24, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), and PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/9/24, Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/6/24, and PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $130.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 11/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRI to open 1.57% lower in price and for PHIN to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, CRI, and PHIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI):



PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Patrick Industries Inc, 6.28% for Carter's Inc, and 1.90% for PHINIA Inc.

In Thursday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Carter's Inc shares are down about 2%, and PHINIA Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

