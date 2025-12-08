Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pathward Financial, Travelers Companies and Mercury General Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/25, Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), and Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/26, Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 12/31/25, and Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 12/24/25. As a percentage of CASH's recent stock price of $74.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Pathward Financial Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when CASH shares open for trading on 12/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for TRV to open 0.39% lower in price and for MCY to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASH, TRV, and MCY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Pathward Financial Inc, 1.57% for Travelers Companies Inc, and 1.41% for Mercury General Corp..

In Monday trading, Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Travelers Companies Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Mercury General Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

