Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park National, Cogent Communications Holdings and Badger Meter

November 19, 2025 — 10:04 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 12/10/25, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/8/25, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/5/25. As a percentage of PRK's recent stock price of $150.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Park National Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when PRK shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCOI to open 0.10% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRK, CCOI, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):

PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):

CCOI+Dividend+History+Chart

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):

BMI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Park National Corp, 0.40% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., and 0.93% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Park National Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 7.1%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
