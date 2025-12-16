Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Skydance, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Renasant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/25, Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY), Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), and Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/26, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/15/26, and Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/1/26. As a percentage of PSKY's recent stock price of $13.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when PSKY shares open for trading on 12/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for ASO to open 0.24% lower in price and for RNST to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSKY, ASO, and RNST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY):



Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B, 0.95% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, and 2.47% for Renasant Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B shares are currently up about 1.8%, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Renasant Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

