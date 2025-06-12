Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Fidelis Insurance Holdings and Teck Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL), and Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/1/25, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/27/25, and Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $22.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for FIHL to open 0.60% lower in price and for TECK to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PARAA, FIHL, and TECK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA):



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Paramount Global - Class A, 2.40% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, and 1.29% for Teck Resources Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently up about 0.4%, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are off about 1.5%, and Teck Resources Ltd shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

