Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Fidelis Insurance Holdings and Altria Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL), and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/24, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/30/24, and Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 10/10/24. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $21.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIHL to open 0.58% lower in price and for MO to open 1.92% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PARAA, FIHL, and MO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA):



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Paramount Global - Class A, 2.30% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, and 7.67% for Altria Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently off about 0.1%, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are down about 3.9%, and Altria Group Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

