Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, Wynn Resorts and Middlesex Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/28/25, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/26/25, and Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $40.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when PZZA shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.20% lower in price and for MSEX to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, WYNN, and MSEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.51% for Papa John's International, Inc., 0.80% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 2.74% for Middlesex Water Co..

In Thursday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently off about 3.5%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are off about 0.8%, and Middlesex Water Co. shares are down about 2% on the day.

