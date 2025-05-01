Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Peoples Bancorp and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/25, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/12/25, Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 5/19/25, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of PPBI's recent stock price of $20.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when PPBI shares open for trading on 5/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for PEBO to open 1.41% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPBI, PEBO, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.49% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, 5.65% for Peoples Bancorp Inc, and 2.54% for 1st Source Corp.

In Thursday trading, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and 1st Source Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Market Cap History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LIOX

 WPG Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.