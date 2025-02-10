Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, Sensata Technologies Holding and Levi Strauss

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/25, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), and Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/5/25, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/26/25, and Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $106.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 2/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for ST to open 0.46% lower in price and for LEVI to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, ST, and LEVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for PACCAR Inc., 1.86% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, and 2.82% for Levi Strauss & Co..

In Monday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently off about 1.5%, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are up about 1.5%, and Levi Strauss & Co. shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

