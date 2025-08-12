Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, Emerald Holding and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/25, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/4/25, Emerald Holding Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.015 on 8/25/25, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $97.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 8/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for EEX to open 0.32% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, EEX, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for PACCAR Inc., 1.29% for Emerald Holding Inc, and 1.28% for TJX Companies.

In Tuesday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Emerald Holding Inc shares are down about 3.5%, and TJX Companies shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

