Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, Cheesecake Factory and Kenvue

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/24, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/4/24, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/26/24, and Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $114.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 11/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 0.58% lower in price and for KVUE to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, CAKE, and KVUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for PACCAR Inc., 2.32% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., and 3.46% for Kenvue Inc.

In Monday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are down about 1.6%, and Kenvue Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

