Ex-Dividend Reminder: P10, Kinsale Capital Group and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. P10 Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/20/24, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/13/24, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of PX's recent stock price of $13.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of P10 Inc Class A to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when PX shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.03% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PX, KNSL, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for P10 Inc Class A, 0.12% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 3.84% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Wednesday trading, P10 Inc Class A shares are currently down about 0.5%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

