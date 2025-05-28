Ex-Dividend Reminder: P10, Brookfield Asset Management and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. P10 Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/20/25, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 6/30/25, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of PX's recent stock price of $11.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of P10 Inc Class A to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when PX shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BAM to open 0.76% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PX, BAM, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX):



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for P10 Inc Class A, 3.04% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, and 8.15% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, P10 Inc Class A shares are currently up about 2.1%, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are up about 1.8%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

