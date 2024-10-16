News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oxford Industries, Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble

October 16, 2024 — 10:24 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/24, Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 11/1/24, Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/15/24, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0065 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of OXM's recent stock price of $76.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when OXM shares open for trading on 10/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for CL to open 0.49% lower in price and for PG to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OXM, CL, and PG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM):

OXM+Dividend+History+Chart

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):

CL+Dividend+History+Chart

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):

PG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Oxford Industries, Inc., 1.97% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., and 2.32% for Procter & Gamble Company.

In Wednesday trading, Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are up about 0.8%, and Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

