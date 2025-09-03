Ex-Dividend Reminder: OUTFRONT Media, Arthur J. Gallagher and First Merchants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/30/25, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/19/25, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of OUT's recent stock price of $18.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when OUT shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AJG to open 0.22% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OUT, AJG, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.50% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, 0.86% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., and 3.49% for First Merchants Corp.

In Wednesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down about 0.1%, and First Merchants Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

