Ex-Dividend Reminder: Otter Tail, ONE Gas and WEC Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 12/10/25, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/1/25, and WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8925 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of OTTR's recent stock price of $85.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Otter Tail Corp. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when OTTR shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.82% lower in price and for WEC to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTTR, OGS, and WEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Otter Tail Corp., 3.27% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 3.17% for WEC Energy Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter

 SPRO market cap history

 Funds Holding UDMY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.