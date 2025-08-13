Ex-Dividend Reminder: Otis Worldwide, MSCI and MSA Safety

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/5/25, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 8/29/25, and MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of OTIS's recent stock price of $88.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Otis Worldwide Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when OTIS shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.33% lower in price and for MSA to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTIS, MSCI, and MSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Otis Worldwide Corp, 1.31% for MSCI Inc, and 1.23% for MSA Safety Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently up about 2.5%, MSCI Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and MSA Safety Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

