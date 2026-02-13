Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oshkosh, Archer Daniels Midland and Spectrum Brands Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/3/26, Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/10/26, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of OSK's recent stock price of $167.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Oshkosh Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when OSK shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for ADM to open 0.75% lower in price and for SPB to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSK, ADM, and SPB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Oshkosh Corp, 2.99% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., and 2.48% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Oshkosh Corp shares are currently down about 4.3%, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are up about 0.3%, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

