Ex-Dividend Reminder: Origin Bancorp, S & T Bancorp and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/30/25, S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/29/25, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/28/25. As a percentage of OBK's recent stock price of $33.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Origin Bancorp Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when OBK shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for STBA to open 0.88% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBK, STBA, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Origin Bancorp Inc, 3.51% for S & T Bancorp Inc, and 2.31% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 3.2%, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are up about 3%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are up about 3.7% on the day.

