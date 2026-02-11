Ex-Dividend Reminder: Origin Bancorp, International Bancshares and Artisan Partners Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/26, International Bancshares Corp. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.73 on 2/27/26, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of OBK's recent stock price of $44.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Origin Bancorp Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when OBK shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for IBOC to open 1.01% lower in price and for APAM to open 2.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBK, IBOC, and APAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Origin Bancorp Inc, 2.01% for International Bancshares Corp., and 8.90% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, International Bancshares Corp. shares are down about 1.2%, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

