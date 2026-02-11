Markets
OBK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Origin Bancorp, International Bancshares and Artisan Partners Asset Management

February 11, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/26, International Bancshares Corp. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.73 on 2/27/26, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of OBK's recent stock price of $44.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Origin Bancorp Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when OBK shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for IBOC to open 1.01% lower in price and for APAM to open 2.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBK, IBOC, and APAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):

OBK+Dividend+History+Chart

International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC):

IBOC+Dividend+History+Chart

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):

APAM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Origin Bancorp Inc, 2.01% for International Bancshares Corp., and 8.90% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, International Bancshares Corp. shares are down about 1.2%, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Yield Charts
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KDLY
 LYLT market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Yield Charts-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KDLY-> LYLT market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OBK
IBOC
APAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.