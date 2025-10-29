Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orchid Island Capital, Tanger and NNN REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC), Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT), and NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 11/26/25, Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2925 on 11/14/25, and NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of ORC's recent stock price of $7.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when ORC shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 0.88% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORC, SKT, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.07% for Orchid Island Capital Inc, 3.52% for Tanger Inc, and 5.77% for NNN REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Tanger Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and NNN REIT Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

