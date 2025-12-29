Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orchid Island Capital, EPR Properties and OFG Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/29/26, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 1/15/26, and OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of ORC's recent stock price of $7.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when ORC shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.59% lower in price and for OFG to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORC, EPR, and OFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.67% for Orchid Island Capital Inc, 7.07% for EPR Properties, and 2.87% for OFG Bancorp.

In Monday trading, Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, EPR Properties shares are up about 0.2%, and OFG Bancorp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

