Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orchid Island Capital, Ellington Financial and Bank of Hawaii

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/27/25, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 6/30/25, and Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of ORC's recent stock price of $7.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when ORC shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 1.01% lower in price and for BOH to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORC, EFC, and BOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 20.57% for Orchid Island Capital Inc, 12.18% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 4.12% for Bank of Hawaii Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

