Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orchid Island Capital, Americold Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC), Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD), and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 7/30/25, Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/15/25, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of ORC's recent stock price of $7.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when ORC shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for COLD to open 1.39% lower in price and for REXR to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORC, COLD, and REXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 20.54% for Orchid Island Capital Inc, 5.55% for Americold Realty Trust Inc, and 4.80% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

In Thursday trading, Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 4.6%, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are down about 3.6% on the day.

