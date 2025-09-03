Ex-Dividend Reminder: Open Text, Teradyne and C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/19/25, Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/29/25, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 10/2/25. As a percentage of OTEX's recent stock price of $32.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Open Text Corp to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when OTEX shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for TER to open 0.10% lower in price and for CHRW to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTEX, TER, and CHRW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for Open Text Corp, 0.40% for Teradyne, Inc., and 1.92% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Open Text Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Teradyne, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding RGTU

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TJAN

 AAT Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.