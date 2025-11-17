Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneSpaWorld Holdings, Warner Music Group and Expedia Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/25, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW), Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/3/25, Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/2/25, and Expedia Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/11/25. As a percentage of OSW's recent stock price of $20.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when OSW shares open for trading on 11/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for WMG to open 0.63% lower in price and for EXPE to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSW, WMG, and EXPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW):



Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd, 2.50% for Warner Music Group Corp, and 0.60% for Expedia Group Inc.

In Monday trading, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are currently off about 1.8%, Warner Music Group Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Expedia Group Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

