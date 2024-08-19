Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneSpaWorld Holdings, AFLAC and Manulife Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/24, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW), AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), and Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/4/24, AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/2/24, and Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/19/24. As a percentage of OSW's recent stock price of $15.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when OSW shares open for trading on 8/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for AFL to open 0.48% lower in price and for MFC to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSW, AFL, and MFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd, 1.91% for AFLAC Inc, and 6.12% for Manulife Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.2%, AFLAC Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Manulife Financial Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

