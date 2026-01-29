Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONEOK, CrossAmerica Partners and Kinder Morgan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/26, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), CrossAmerica Partners LP (Symbol: CAPL), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 2/13/26, CrossAmerica Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 2/12/26, and Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2925 on 2/17/26. As a percentage of OKE's recent stock price of $79.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of ONEOK Inc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when OKE shares open for trading on 2/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for CAPL to open 2.33% lower in price and for KMI to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OKE, CAPL, and KMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



CrossAmerica Partners LP (Symbol: CAPL):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.40% for ONEOK Inc, 9.31% for CrossAmerica Partners LP, and 3.89% for Kinder Morgan Inc..

In Thursday trading, ONEOK Inc shares are currently up about 2%, CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are off about 0.2%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AVU Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of ANIP

 SAVE Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.