Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneMain Holdings, Truist Financial and Charles Schwab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/25, OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 5/16/25, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/2/25, and The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/23/25. As a percentage of OMF's recent stock price of $48.40, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of OneMain Holdings Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when OMF shares open for trading on 5/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.33% lower in price and for SCHW to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMF, TFC, and SCHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.60% for OneMain Holdings Inc, 5.34% for Truist Financial Corp, and 1.30% for The Charles Schwab Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Truist Financial Corp shares are off about 1%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

