Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneMain Holdings, Prudential Financial and UMH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), and UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 2/23/26, Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 3/12/26, and UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of OMF's recent stock price of $57.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of OneMain Holdings Inc to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when OMF shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for PRU to open 1.34% lower in price and for UMH to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMF, PRU, and UMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.35% for OneMain Holdings Inc, 5.38% for Prudential Financial Inc, and 5.62% for UMH Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 4.8%, Prudential Financial Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and UMH Properties Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

