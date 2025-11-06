Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneMain Holdings, German American Bancorp and Welltower

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 11/14/25, German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/20/25, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of OMF's recent stock price of $60.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of OneMain Holdings Inc to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when OMF shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for GABC to open 0.73% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMF, GABC, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):

OMF+Dividend+History+Chart

German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):

GABC+Dividend+History+Chart

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):

WELL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.90% for OneMain Holdings Inc, 2.91% for German American Bancorp Inc, and 1.59% for Welltower Inc.

In Thursday trading, OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, German American Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Welltower Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

